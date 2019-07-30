Cool temps & refreshing air

Our coolest night in close to six weeks is expected tonight with lows falling to the 50's for many of you, and some counties to the north will fall into the upper 40's. Northerly winds and clear skies will allow temps to quickly drop off after sun down. Daytime highs tomorrow will quickly rise close to 80° and even warmer thereafter. Long term models show the Midwest staying slightly below average in the temperature department through the next 8-14 days.