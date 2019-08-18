Cooler & less humid late-week

Summer conditions live on as we start the new week. Sunshine along with warm and humid conditions on Monday will continue into Tuesday ahead of our next weathermaker. With highs into the middle 80s, an approaching cold front will have plenty of energy to work with.

Increasing clouds on Tuesday will give way to scattered storms by the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong with heavy downpours. A lingering shower possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The second half of the week will be a real treat across southern Wisconsin with sunshine, dry conditions, and much lower humidity. Afternoon highs will be into the middle and upper 70s with overnight lows dipping into the middle 50s. This pattern will last into early next weekend.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.