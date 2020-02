No Impactful weather today.

Cooler air is beginning to fill in across the northern part of the nation. Wind chills will become more of an issue today. Highs will be in the 20s to around 30 with wind chills in the teens.

The rest of the week will be cool as well. Wednesday through Friday will see highs in the mid-20s to around 30. Overnight lows during this time will be in the teens. Temperatures will warm a little towards the weekend.