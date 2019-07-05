Cooler and drier air moves in this weekend

After a steamy week leading up to Independence Day, changes are slated to move in this weekend. A cold front will swing through early Saturday and that will keep scattered storms in the forecast through around midday. After that, skies will start to clear while humidity levels drop.

This will lead to high temperatures significantly cooler and into the upper 70s. Humidity levels will also slip back into the pleasant category. This pattern will stick around through early next week before warmer temperatures and storm chances make a return.

