Cooler temperatures for Wednesday with lots of sun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.
High pressure will build into the region today. Plenty of sunshine is on the way over the next couple days. With light northerly wind, temperatures will be considerably cooler than yesterday.
TODAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 70
WIND: N 5
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.
LOW: 52
WIND: CALM
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 76
FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 77
SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 73