Cooler temperatures into the final stretch of summer

As the heat and humidity pushes out, it's another reminder that we are in the final stretch of summer. Another sign, football season is right around the corner and the Labor Day weekend is less than two weeks away! While we can get some real heat through the end of August and early September, it doesn't look like that will be the case this year.

The Climate Prediction Center is calling for below normal temperatures in both the 6-10 and 8-14 day temperature outlooks. This would take us through the end of August and into September including the Labor Day holiday weekend.

What does this mean exactly? Well, it means very pleasant conditions with mild days and cool nights. Look for most days topping out in the lower to middle 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. While a few 80 degree days can't be ruled out, more days than not will be below normal.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.