'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' list highlights local manufacturers

"The list is not focusing on the individual winner or company, but making sure people know the impact manufacturing has in Wisconsin," Nick Novak, Senior Director of Communications for Wisconsin Manufacturers Commerce (WMC), said.

Novak said manufacturing makes up 20 percent of Wisconsin's gross domestic product (GDP). "One in five people work in manufacturing," Novak said. "It's not an industry like you read in your history books it's a well paid family supporting career."

The 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' list started four years ago and has grown each year with new nominees making the nomination list. This year 160 companies were nominated and some of the notable products include the McDonald's sign, John Deere lawn tractor, The 'Diary of a Whimpy Kid' books and Swiss Colony's Petits Fours.

"We want people to take pride in what they do and know there are jobs in manufacturing that make very cool things," Novak said.

The Swiss Colony is located in Monroe, Wisconsin and ships their Petits Fours all over the country for people to enjoy. The Petits Fours item made the top 16 for the list, but was cut for a spot in the top 8.

Voting is still going on for the top spots and the winner of the 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' if you want to cast your vote and see the other items made in our state click here.