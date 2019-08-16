'Cops on a Rooftop' raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

Do not be alarmed by the officers on the roof. It's all to raise money for the Special Olympics Wisconsin.

For the fifth year the Sun Prairie Police Department is climbing on the roof of a Dunkin' Donuts on Windsor Street to raise money for the Special Olympics Wisconsin. They will be joined by the Sun Prairie Fire Department, EMS and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Officers across the state are participating in the same activity. The money raised goes to help the Law Enforcement Torch Run at the Special Olympics that started back in 1986. Since then it has raised $31.5 million for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.

