Cops spike woman's car tires after police chase across Columbia Co.

A woman took law enforcement on an hour-long police chase across Columbia County until deputies spiked her tires, forcing her to pull over Saturday morning.

State Patrol says she then tried to make a break for it by running from officers, but they eventually caught up and arrested her.

THE CHASE

It all began around 9:47 a.m. Saturday when Portage police attempted to pull the woman over for a traffic violation on Highway 33 at I-90, just south of downtown Portage, Wis.

However, she refused to pull over and instead accelerated towards Baraboo in Sauk County.

Law enforcement gave chase.

At one point officers lost the woman, but about 20 minutes later discovered her driving on the interstate towards Madison across the county line.

SPIKING TIRES

At this point, Dane County Sheriff's deputies became involved, according to the State Patrol. They deployed what they call 'tire deflation devices,' known to civilians as spikes.

The spikes ripped one of the woman's tires, forcing her to drive on the rims of one of her tires.

She soon had to pull the car over, and then decided to try to outrun officers on foot. But officers soon caught up and arrested her, around 10:40 a.m.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Tiffany D. Babitz, 34 of Beach Park, Illinois.

Law enforcement also discovered two passengers inside the vehicle she had been driving: a 65-year-old woman, and an 8-year-old boy.

No one was injured during the incident, the Sheriff's Office said.

FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES

Babitz is facing numerous charges. The Sheriff's Office says she is facing: "Felony Eluding an Officer, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and she has been referred to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office for Child Neglect. The Wisconsin State Patrol charged Babitz with Felony Eluding an Officer, Operating with a Restricted Controlled Substance with a Minor present, and a body only arrest warrant," according to a release.