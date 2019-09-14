Corn maze creativity in Lodi

What once was a dairy farm built in the 1930's has now been transformed into one of USA Today's Reader Choice winning corn mazes.

The intricate designs are made with a purpose every year. NBC15's Morgan Wolfe shared why this one is unique to Wisconsin.

"It has basically taken over both of our lives," Angie Treinen said.

It's a passion project that Angie and Alan Treinen started in 2001. The maze has now reached new heights. Their corn maze is a work of art from above and a puzzle on the ground.

The design is the largest patch of corn ever dedicated to cranes.

"They are really beautiful so that can make an easy maze," she said. "It gives me the opportunity to express my interests and bring it out into the world."

It also is an opportunity to educate people, something that has been a theme in their mazes and is important to Angie, which also takes a lot of time.

"I spent maybe 60-70 hours of time on this design. it was just not coming together," she said.

The two plant the corn, and plant the idea for people to enjoy the outdoors. Angie says the maze takes about 45 minutes, if you don't get lost.