Evers: Coronavirus care center to be built at Wisconsin State Fair Park

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has started the process to turn the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center into an alternative care facility in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers Office announced Wednesday afternoon.

“We are extremely appreciative of FEMA and the Army Corp of Engineers for their responsiveness as we continue to see an increase in the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said.

Evers explained his administration had tasked to Corp, who have already started mobilizing, with developing the Exposition Center into an ACF, which are designed to support local medical infrastructures battling the outbreak.

“This alternative care facility will be a critical addition to the southeastern region of our state and will be essential to continuing to ensure our healthcare systems are not overwhelmed,” Evers said.

According to the Department of Health Services’ latest figures, Milwaukee Co. alone is home to more than half of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Corp has enlisted Gilbane to construct the facility and several subcontractors have already signed on, including: HGA (Design), Johnson Controls, Staff Electric, F. Ahern, and Hetzel Sanfillipo. Evers also thanked the people who run the State Fair Park for making it available.

“Their willingness to open their doors to support the region’s residents during what may be these folks’ darkest hours, is exactly the kind of servant leadership that illustrates how Wisconsin’s best are stepping up and in to respond to COVID-19,” Evers said.

Some of the details about how the facility will be operated and how many patients it will be able to hold are still being worked out, the Governor’s Office said, and more information about that will be released at a later date.

