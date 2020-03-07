Coronavirus concerns remain low at Kids Expo

Hundreds of people are expected to visit the Kids Expo this weekend at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Organizers said in a release the event is going ahead as planned, even as rising concerns over the coronavirus remain.

"The Kids Expo takes the coronavirus and public health and safety very seriously," said Dena Frisch, Kids Expo sales manager.

Frisch said organizers did make some small changes, like giving people stickers for re-entry instead of their usual hand stamps.

"We are handing out stickers instead of hand stamps just to encourage less touching between hands," Frisch explained.

Frisch also said organizers sent out messages to all employees and exhibitors, reminding them to take simple precautions. She said they are also giving families the same reminders.

"Coming only if you're healthy, washing hands," Frisch said.

A few parents said they are not worried, and health concerns would not stop them and their kids from enjoying the event.

"We're not afraid to be outdoors, we're here at the event even though there's a lot of people here today," said Sami Fgaier, who came to the Kids Expo with his wife and two kids.

Fgaier and his family recently traveled to Tunisia in North Africa. Fgaier said he noticed more monitoring there.

"You had to fill out forms as you were going into certain countries. Some places were checking temperatures," he remembered.

However, back in the U.S., Fgaier said he has not seen any measure like that. At the Kids Expo, the only things he noticed were a few more health supplies.

"It just came up when they were handing out hand sanitizers, they're like, 'You might need this because of the virus that's going around,'" he said.

Elisha Jones, another parent at the Kids Expo with her daughter, said she is treating this like any other flu season.

"Wash our hands, use good hygiene, eat your vegetables and you'll be fine," she said.

After four years coming to the Kids Expo, Jones said she was not going to stop now.

"If you're healthy, then get out there and enjoy life, don't let that stop you," she said.

In Wisconsin, while nearly 45 people have been tested for coronavirus, only one person tested positive, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That person was released from isolation.

The Kids Expo will continue at the Alliant Energy Center on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on hours and tickets, visit the Kids Expo website.