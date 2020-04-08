Coronavirus deaths in Wisconsin top 100

The number of total deaths in Wisconsin from complications related to coronavirus has topped 100, according to new numbers from the state health agency and Milwaukee Co. Health officials.

In its latest daily update, the Department of Health Services confirmed 99 total deaths across the state, seven more than listed on Tuesday’s report.

However, the state did not include two deaths later reported by Milwaukee Co., on its COVID-19 dashboard, which would push the count to at least 101.

More than 2,700 people in Wisconsin have now tested positive for COVID-19 after 178 more cases were confirmed in the past day. Nearly 30 percent of them (790) have had to be hospitalized as part of their treatment. The state does not report the number of people who have officially recovered because it does not always retest people who had previously tested positive to confirm they were free of the virus.

More than 30,000 people have tested negative.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

The agency’s official tally by county is listed below: (confirmed cases/deaths)

Adams : 2 / 0

Columbia: 24 / 1

Dane: 302 / 11

Dodge: 16 / 0

Grant: 3 / 0

Green: 9 / 0

Iowa: 4 / 0

Jefferson: 16 / 0

Juneau: 5 / 0

Monroe: 5 / 0

Portage: 4 / 0

Richland: 3 / 0

Rock: 42 / 2

Sauk: 20 / 2

Waushara: 1 / 0

