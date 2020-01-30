Coronavirus fears strands 7,000 on cruise ship

The Costa Smeralda cruise ship is docked in the Civitavecchia port near Rome, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Italian health authorities are screening passengers aboard after a passenger from Macao came down with flu-like symptoms amid the global scare about a new virus. Passengers are being kept on board pending check to determine the type of virus. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Updated: Thu 10:53 AM, Jan 30, 2020

LISBON, Portugal (AP) -- European countries are stepping up their response to a deadly new virus.

A passenger plane headed from Portugal to China on Thursday to pick up hundreds of Europeans. Italian authorities aren't letting some 7,000 people off a cruise ship while officials check for a possible infection.

Another European airline has halted its flights to China, joining a half-dozen others.

Swedish retailer IKEA is shuttering its stores in China. And the Czech Republic says it is stopping issuing visas to Chinese citizens due to the outbreak.

China has reported 170 deaths from the virus and over 7,800 confirmed cases.

 