Coronavirus fears strands 7,000 on cruise ship

European countries are stepping up their response to a deadly new virus.

A passenger plane headed from Portugal to China on Thursday to pick up hundreds of Europeans. Italian authorities aren't letting some 7,000 people off a cruise ship while officials check for a possible infection.

Another European airline has halted its flights to China, joining a half-dozen others.

Swedish retailer IKEA is shuttering its stores in China. And the Czech Republic says it is stopping issuing visas to Chinese citizens due to the outbreak.

China has reported 170 deaths from the virus and over 7,800 confirmed cases.