Coronavirus grounds Honor Flights through end of April

The Honor Flight Network plans to suspend all of its trips through the end of April in response to growing fears over the coronavirus.

The organization, which flies U.S. veterans to Washington, D.C., to see national monuments, explained on Facebook that the move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised adults over 60 years old avoid all non-essential air travel.

"Honor Flight trips are a once in a lifetime opportunity for America’s veterans, but their safety is our highest priority," it said in the post.

Officials noted a majority of the veterans who take the flights fall into the CDC's high-risk category. Many also live in retirement homes or assisted living facilities where chances of spreading of the virus is even higher.

The Network added they will determine at a later time if they will need to extend the suspension past April 30.