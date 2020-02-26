Coronavirus outbreak causing delays for wedding dress shoppers

Soon to be brides could have a harder time getting their hands on that dream dress. The coronavirus outbreak is causing delivery delays and even dress shortages in some areas.

At Brandi’s Bridal in New Glarus, you’ll find Amber Thomas working to make sure area brides get what they need for their special day. The coronavirus outbreak is making that a little harder than usual.

The biggest impact has been to their shipping and delivery options. “We haven’t had any issues on any of the dresses coming in…they do take a little bit longer to come in,” said Thomas.

Thomas says typically dresses can take anywhere from four to six months to come in. Coronavirus concerns have made it difficult to promise the fastest arrival. “We’re counting out always to the latest date no matter what but especially now we’re expressing that to our brides,” said Thomas.

Until things get completely back to normal, Brandi's Bridal says it will continue to monitor for updates and reassure customers that they're doing everything they can. Thomas says the store is checking in with designers daily to make sure accurate shipping times are given to customers. “All of our designers have been very, very good about keeping us updated,” she said.

While not at Brandi’s, in some other places prom dresses could also be impacted. This means last minute dress shopping could be trickier than usual. The American Bridal and Prom Industry Association says 80% of the world's western style gowns are produced in China. The coronavirus outbreak has shut down many Chinese factories.

