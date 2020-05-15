Corrections Dept. will continue barring inmates, despite 'Safer at Home' ending

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that despite the Supreme Court ruling that ended the statewide ‘Safer at Home’ extension, the agency will maintain its policy barring inmates from receiving visitors.

The DOC states the decision is made for the safety of its staff, the inmates, and the public in general.

The inmates will still be able to meet with their legal representatives, however extra accommodations will be made for phone calls or video conferencing instead.

The corrections department also notes several ways it provides for inmates to contact friends and loved ones, including:



Two free 15-minute phone calls per week for adults and unlimited calls for juveniles An embossed stamped envelope every two weeks so they can send letters A 50-cent credit that allows them to send up to five messages

It added that corrections officers are exploring alternative methods for inmates to stay connected.