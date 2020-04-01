Costco, Home Depot to start limiting number of customers at its stores

Two big box retailers - Home Depot and Costco - are temporarily capping the number of customers who can come into their stores, however they are doing it in different ways.

Home Depot launched new safety measures Wednesday that include limiting the number of customers who will be allowed in the store at any given time. The company hopes that the move along with several others will promote social distancing at its stores and distribution centers.

Its employees will also be receiving up to 80 hours of paid time-off that they can use before the end of the year to help with any concerns that may arise because of the pandemic. Employees 65 and older will get up to 80 hours on top of that, because of their higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

The hardware retailer is also ditching its spring promotions in an effort to tamp down foot traffic.

Costco will soon start barring any more than two people at a time per membership card from coming into their stores. The new rule is slated to go into effect Friday, April 7, and the company did not say for how long it will last.

“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” a statement on its website read. “Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

Earlier in the week, the wholesale store announced new weekday hours as well as special operating hours for seniors and people with physical impairments.

