Costco starts closing early, introduces senior hours

Costco warehouse stores has rolled out temporary new hours.

Starting Monday, the stores will begin closing at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, while its gas stations will shut down at 7 p.m. Weekend hours will remain the same. Specific hours can be found on the Costco website here.

For three days a week, Costco will set aside one hour each day for members 60 and older and those with physical impairments. During these times, the pharmacy will be open, but the food court will not.

The special hours will run from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.