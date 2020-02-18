Cottage Grove police investigate racist, homophobic graffiti on home

Cottage Grove police are working to find whoever is responsible for spray painting racist and homophobic graffiti on the garage door of a home.

Cottage Grove Police Chief Dan Layber said they believe the graffiti happened overnight on Sunday, and police first received calls about the spray paint on Monday morning. He said that a car and a stop sign not far from the home were also spray painted.

The landlord and renter of the home, which Chief Layber described as being located on Parkview Street west of Highway N, have been in contact with police. Chief Layber said a tarp has been put up over the profanities sprayed on the garage door until it can be cleaned off.

While police do not yet know whether the graffiti was done by the same person or people, Chief Layber said the spray paint on the garage, stop sign, and car all appear to be similar.

Chief Layber said this is not something that happens frequently in Cottage Grove, and that he cannot remember the last time something like this happened in the community.

Cottage Grove police are currently investigating these incidents, and said consequences for the person or people responsible will depend on their police interview, as well as state laws and village ordinances.

