Cottage Grove police remind people to lock up after string of thefts and burglaries

Authorities in Cottage Grove are asking people to lock their homes and car doors after a string of burglaries, thefts, and attempted thefts over the weekend.

According to the Cottage Grove Police Department, on Saturday at 1:30 a.m. multiple homeowners on the village's northeast side had numerous attempted thefts from vehicles and garages by a group of at least 8 people from two vehicles.

Authorities said they rolled into the neighborhoods and they rapidly go from car to car in driveways looking for unlocked vehicles. If they do not have keys in them, they try to enter homes and get the keys or fobs to steal the car. Police said they will also steal anything laying out.

According to the Cottage Grove Police Department, they eventually stole a 2019 BMW from a home on School Road. The vehicle's owners are unsure how they stole the vehicle because the fobs were in the owners' possession.

One of the white vehicles was found crashed and abandoned. Authorities are still looking for a white Lexus.