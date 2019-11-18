Cottage cheese recalled due to possible presence of red plastic, metal

Select varieties of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese have been recalled due to possible presence of pieces of red plastic and metal in the container.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall Monday, Nov. 18. The company says the cheese is being recalled because there could be pieces of red plastic and metal in the container that may have gotten in there during production. Consumption of these pieces could cause injury to teeth, the mouth, throat, stomach, or intestinal tissue.

The company discovered the issue after a customer found a piece of red plastic in their cheese. There have reportedly been six complaints made, but no reports or illness or injury at this time.

About 9,500 cases of the cheese are being recalled. Customers who bought the cheese should not eat it and should take it back to the store where they bought it for an exchange or full refund. Customers with questions should call the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern.

The cheese was sent to retailers and distributors in the U.S. and Latin America. It was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.