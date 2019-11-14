Council formed to address PFAS contamination holds kick-off meeting

A task force created to support Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order declaring 2019 “the year of clean drinking water” kicked-off its work on Thurs.

17 total state agencies, including the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, make up the Wisconsin PFAS action council, or WisPAC.

Representatives from all the agencies got together to discuss the health effects of PFAS and what contamination looks like in the state.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, PFAS area a large group of human-made chemicals used in industry and consumer products, such as in some firefighting foams.

The deputy division administrator in the Environmental Management Division for the DNR, Jim Zellmer, said they do not know the entire scope of contamination statewide, but right now they have about 30 groundwater investigations related to PFAS. One of those investigations is based at Truax Field in Madison.

“We’ve started learning about some of the health effects related to this, and this has really increased the urgency and the need to get moving on this to make sure we address public health issues related to PFAS,” Zellmer said.

He said the next WisPAC meeting will be held in January and will address policies and an action plan.