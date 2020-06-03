Country USA, Rock USA festivals canceled

Country USA and Rock USA - two large summer music festivals in Oshkosh - won't be held this year.

Organizers announced on Facebook Wednesday the event is canceled at the advice of the Winnebago County Health Department due to concerns about large crowds and the coronavirus.

Organizers had been in contact with artists, vendors and health officials before making the decision.

Tickets, camp sites and other purchases made for the 2020 festivals will be valid for the music festivals next year.

This would have been the 25th year for Country USA and the 10th year of Rock USA.

Organizers are working to hold these events in June and July next year.

"Losing these festivals has been such a devastating event for all of us involved, and unfortunately, we are not able to provide any further details on the 2021 events. This is a fluid situation, and there is still so much unknown. We are doing all we can to navigate this unstable time for our community and our company," The Hypervibe Team wrote.