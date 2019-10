Toby Keith, Little Big Town and Thomas Rhett are headlining a weekend of music at the Country USA festival in Oshkosh next year.

Country USA released its lineup on Friday ahead of the festival scheduled for June 25 through June 25 at Ford Festival Park on Washburn Street.

Joining the headliners: Chris Lane, Brett Young, Cole Swindell and dozens of other country bands.

You can check out the schedule and get your tickets here. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.