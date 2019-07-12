Dane County Executive Joe Parisi's mother dies

The mother of Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has died.

A lifelong resident of the Madison and Middleton area, Donna Jean Parisi died Tuesday, July 9. She was 89. Parisi is also survived by two other sons--Michael and Timothy.

She was married to her late husband, Joseph, Sr. for 53 years...and they lived in Middleton on Donna Drive, which Joe, Sr. managed to have named after his wife.

For many years, Donna Parisi worked as the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, and was an active volunteer in the community. According to her obituary, "She instilled a sense of civic duty into her children."

A visitation and funeral service will be held for Donna Parisi Saturday, July 20 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Middleton. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.

(For more information, click on the attached obituary).