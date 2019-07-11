County considers future of Alliant Energy Center Project

The Dane County Board of Supervisors will be voting on a nearly $200,000 contract to design the expansion of the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall and campus.

The contract with Strang Inc. would be $199,500.

“Today, the Alliant Energy Center is one of the premier large event spaces in the country. An expanded Exhibition Hall will insure that Dane County will continue to attract business and serve the community well into the future,” said County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan. “I’m looking forward to working with Strang, Inc. as we move forward on this exciting project.”

The Exhibition Hall expansion is the first step in the redevelopment of the 164-acre campus. A master plan previously approved by the Dane County Board calls for approximately $300 million in public and private investment. Their goal is to create a walkable, environmentally-friendly destination with meeting space, hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues.

The first phase of the Exhibition Hall expansion is estimated to cost $77.4 million. That portion of the redevelopment alone is projected to create nearly 644 new jobs and generate $670,000 in annual state income taxes.