County fair officials give safety tips for contact with animals

Sauk County Fairgrounds officials said there are several things kids can do to prevent contracting diseases from animals, and it starts with keeping your hands clean.

Jeremey Grande said he loves animals, and it’s not hard to tell.

"My house is like a zoo. I have four dogs, three cats, one rabbit and a turtle,” Grande said.

He said petting the animals is what brings him to the county fair each year

"They're just fun. They’re like humans but they can't talk," Grande said.

While it's a popular exhibit for kids, there are some dangers lurking at the petting zoo.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention explains the most common harmful germs spread from animals to people are E.coli and Salmonella.

County fair officials said they've been working hard to prevent these infections.

Liz Cook, Sauk County Fair Secretary Manager, said there are different types of germs that can be spread between animals and people if you aren't careful.

“The animal buildings themselves have hand sanitizers they can use,” Cook said. “We post reminders where it says ‘thanks for having fun, but make sure you wash your hands right after’ and that should solve almost all of the issues."

The county fairgrounds have a handful of washing stations to make it easier to wash your hands after coming in contact with an animal.

Cook explained there are other things you can do to keep your children safe at the fairgrounds.

"Make sure you're holding on to your child and making sure they're not going to get stepped on, she said. “If you have a stroller, make sure animals aren't in front of you."

List of local county fairs:

JUL 8-14 SAUK COUNTY FAIR SAUKCOUNTYFAIR.COM BARABOO 700 WASHINGTON AVE NORTH AMERICAN MIDWAY ENTERTAINMENT

JUL 10-14 JEFFERSON COUNTY FAIR JCFAIRPARK.COM JEFFERSON 503 N JACKSON AVENUE MR. ED'S MAGICAL MIDWAY

JUL 10-14 LAFAYETTE COUNTY FAIR LAFAYETTECOUNTYFAIR.ORG DARLINGTON 701 EAST LOUISA ST A & C WENZEL AMAZEMENTS

JUL 11-14 LODI AGRICULTURAL FAIR WWW.LODIAGFAIR.COM LODI 700 FAIR STREET A & P ENTERPRISE SHOWS

JUL 17-21 GREEN COUNTY FAIR GREENCOUNTYFAIR.NET MONROE 2600 10TH STREET ALL AROUND AMUSEMENTS

JUL 18-21 DANE COUNTY FAIR DANECOUNTYFAIR.COM OREGON ALLIANT ENERGY CENTER, 1919 ALLIANT ENERGY CENTER WAY NORTH AMERICAN MIDWAY ENTERTAINMENT

JUL 23-28 ROCK COUNTY 4-H FAIR ROCKCOUNTY4HFAIR.COM JANESVILLE 1301 CRAIG AVE NORTH AMERICAN MIDWAY ENTERTAINMENT

JUL 24-28 COLUMBIA COUNTY FAIR COLUMBIACOFAIR.COM POYNETTE 1 SUPERIOR ST BADGERLAND MIDWAYS LLC