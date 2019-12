County music star Alan Jackson announced he will be performing a concert at the Resch Center in the Green Bay-area next summer.

With special guest Tenille Townes, Jackson will kick off his show on Aug. 29, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $39 to $129, going on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Grammy-winning Jackson is known for hits like "Chattahoochee," "Remember When," "Gone Country," and "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning.”