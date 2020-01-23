Couple believes they were caught in shady deal with wedding company

A newly-married Lake Mills couple believes they were caught in a shady deal with a Florida-based wedding company.

A day that should have been a dream come true quickly turned into a nightmare.

Kayla Raimond and Ben Barman planned their wedding for 11 months. They showed up to the beach on their big day, but nothing was there.

"This is what we were basically supposed to get,” Raimond said.

It was an ocean backdrop overlooking a white sand beach. It was their dream wedding. They were engaged for two years before tying the knot on Nov. 25, 2019.

Raimond told NBC15 Investigates she wanted a low-maintenance, easy-going wedding, and she thought she found the perfect company to make it happen

“They take care of everything. They set-up. They take down, and all I had to bring was my flowers and my dress," Raimond said.

Raimond said she signed a contract for $1,995 locking in their wedding in Destin, Florida with an arch, chairs and music. The couple said what came next wasn't a part of the plan.

“I wasn't told an exact spot," Barman said.

10 days after confirming their wedding ceremony on James Lee Beach, the couple arrived with family and friends, but they said Florida Wedding Professionals LLC was nowhere in sight.

"We got told that they were set up at a different beach, and they had 20 minutes to move 45 people to a beach that was a half hour away,” Barman said.

The Company told NBC15 Investigates the couple confirmed the wedding was on John Beasly Beach and not James Lee. NBC15 reached out to the Okaloosa County Parks Department. They confirmed there's no record of a request for John Beasley beach. They did get one, requesting use of James Lee Beach for a wedding, but never received a payment.

The couple said the company eventually sent an officiant and a photographer, but that was all.

"This is me walking down the aisle lined with my family's shoes. There's no chairs or no arch," Raimond said. "So I sent an email nicely after the confusion of venues, how is the company going to make this right?"

The company sent back a message saying it closed on Nov. 5, 2019, which is 20 days before the wedding, according to the email thread provided by the couple.

Then the couple filed a complaint for $1.192.50, which is the portion of the lost funds they paid through PayPal, according to Paypal documents. The wedding planner wrote in a Nov. 29 email directing Raimond to reverse the dispute within 15 minutes or she wouldn't receive her marriage license, according to the email thread provided by the couple.

"They were just throwing out words. Scare tactics to bully us and threaten us," Raimond said.

Now the destination wedding company they used no longer exists. NBC15 did a quick search online, and google shows the company is permanently closed.

"Our marriage license is still not filed, Okaloosa County has no record," Raimond said.

Lara Sutherlin is the administrator for Wisconsin’s Division of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCAP). NBC15 showed her the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website showing 1.5 stars, an F rating and no accreditation for the destination wedding company.

"That is a red flag. The wedding industry is a very big industry. You don't need to choose a second rate company," Sutherlin said.

Raymond and Barman told NBC15 Investigates they thought they did their homework by checking Google and Yelp reviews, but did not think to check the BBB until they got back from Florida.

The newlyweds said their hope is this doesn't happens to someone else

"I found 15 brides and one from Canada who are dealing with this,” Raimond said. “There are some bad people out there. Look for a company that's more than two years old."

NBC15 Investigates spoke with the owner of the destination wedding company who denies all of these claims, and he said he will not release documents to support his statement at this time.

The couple said they're working with credit card companies to try and get all their money back. They are planning to have a wedding reception in Wisconsin this summer hoping it turns out differently.

