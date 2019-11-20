Couple calls Madison police after people brought guns to a ‘prearranged rumble’

A “prearranged rumble” was stopped Tuesday evening after two people involved called police because weapons were brought to what was supposed to be a fistfight, the Madison Police Dept. said.

The pair, who live in Sun Prairie, told police the fight was to take place at a parking lot in the 4000 block of East Washington Avenue.

MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said they and two other vehicles converged on the meeting place, intending to fight, but before it started they called police after realizing others brought two guns and a pipe.

DeSpain said two of the cars realized police were contacted and drove away. DeForest Police and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies caught up with one of the cars in the DeForest area and pulled it over. DeSpain said MPD officers responded and found two pipes and a loaded handgun in the car.

Larry T. Spinks and Lakisha M. Crawford were arrested for disorderly conduct while armed.

Police are still looking for a third suspect who also brought a gun to the fight.

