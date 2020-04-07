MFD: Couple calls for help while laying in swamped canoe in Lake Monona

Two people are safe after their canoe capsized and firefighters had to save them from Lake Monona's frigid waters Tuesday.

The Madison Fire Department said in a release that a bystander called 911 after hearing cries coming from across the lake this afternoon.

The department's Lake Rescue Team was sent to the 1300 block of Morrison Street, where they launched their rescue boat from Law Park.

Out on the water, the rescuers soon found the stranded canoeists, who were lying atop their swamped canoe as they waited for help.

The couple were taken back to shore with their canoe, where they were evaluated by paramedics. Neither required attention at a hospital, the Madison Fire Department says.

