WI couple injured after driving off highway and plummeting 85' down into creek bed

A Wisconsin couple are in the hospital after they lost control of their van, drove off a highway and plummeted 85 feet into a creek bed below. While the wife was able to get out of the partially submerged vehicle in the creek, first responders had to cut into the van and rescue the husband, who was trapped inside.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Olmstead, 76 of Oshkosh, and his wife, Sharon Olmstead, 73 of Oshkosh, were traveling northbound on Highway 151 in their 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when Jeffrey suddenly lost control of the van, perhaps due to unconfirmed reports that a minivan hauling a trailer forced them to.

The Olmsteads' van then crossed into the median that divides the north and southbound lanes of the highway, and drove about 500 feet along the median until arriving at Blockhouse Creek, where Highway 151 crosses along two bridges.

That's when the Olmsteads' vehicle drove between the bridges and hit large prevention rocks there, sending the vehicle into the air.

The Sheriff's Office says in an incident report that the vehicle flew into the air and then plummeted about 85 feet down into the creek bed below.

The vehicle hit the creek bank's edge, causing the airbags to deploy, and then "violently" rolled into the middle of the creek, the Sheriff's Office says.

The Olmsteads' van came to rest upright but was submerged up to its side view mirrors in the creek. Sharon was able to make her way out of the vehicle, but Jeffery remained trapped inside.

First responders armed with the JAWS of life were eventually able to cut into the van and rescue Jeffery.

The northbound lanes of Highway 151 were closed about an hour to make room for a medical helicopter, identified as AirCare of Dubuque.

Jeffrey was transported to UW Madison Hospital via AirCare, while Sharon was transported to Southwest Health Center in Platteville via Southwest Health EMS, the Grant County Sheriff's Office says. Authorities did not say how badly they were injured.

The crash is still under investigation because the Sheriff's Office says that there are reports that a northbound maroon minivan pulling a silver enclosed trailer may have forced the Olmsteads off the roadway.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office was assisted in this matter by Dickeyville EMS, Southwest Health EMS, The Dickeyville Fire Department, Dickeyville JAWS, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Guy's Truck and Tractor Service of Kieler (vehicle removal).