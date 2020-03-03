Couple facing charges after being found asleep in car allegedly with drugs, baby in back seat

A couple found asleep in their car in a parking lot with their three-week-old baby in the back seat is facing charges, according to law enforcement.

Jenna McDermott, 25, of Des Moines, was arrested and charged with child endangerment by deprivation of necessary care/injury and a probation violation. In addition, Cameron Kauffman, 27, of Ankeny, was charged with child endangerment with bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to television station KCCI, Des Moines Police were sent to a report of a couple sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot at Hy-Vee, located at 3330 MLK Parkway.

Police found McDermott and Kauffman in the front seat and their child in the backseat. McDermott told police that they had been sleeping for around three hours.

Kauffman allegedly had a syringe in his hand which tested positive for opiates, according to police.