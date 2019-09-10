Couple from Friendship arrested in Dane Co. after double overdose, toddler in backseat

A Friendship couple is behind bars after overdosing in their vehicle in the Town of Vienna with a 2-year-old in the backseat Monday afternoon.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, a passerby called 911 when he noticed a couple slumped over inside their running vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant on CTH V. The witness saw a small child in the backseat.

Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies along with DeForest Police officers and EMS, responded to the double overdose at 1:15 p.m. 24-year-old Kenneth J. Akkerman and 26-year-old Amber R. Akkerman were arrested. Their two-year-old daughter was turned over to Adams County Child Protective Services.

Kenneth is in the Dane County Jail on a heroin possession charge. Amber was arrested on heroin possession and OWI with a child under the age of 16.