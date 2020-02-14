Couple hit by impaired driver on city’s Near East Side, Madison police say

A husband and wife are recovering from their injuries after they were hit by an impaired driver on Madison’s Near East Side.

The couple said they were waiting to cross Eastwood Drive at Division Street Thursday evening and got a walk light. They said one car blew through the crosswalk and then an SUV jumped a curb, struck a light pole, and then hit them.

Police said the wife has a broken rib and the couple was going to seek additional medical care.

Cecilia R. Brown-Troup was booked into the Dane County Jail for OWI causing injury and felony bail jumping charges.

Police say the 51-year-old reportedly was involved in a minor hit-and-run crash on John Nolen Drive prior to hitting the couple.

