Couple hospitalized for COVID-19 celebrates 65th wedding anniversary

A couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a special date inside an East Alabama Medical Center hospital room in Montgomery, Alabama.

Col. Ollie Herbert Edwards, 87, and Virginia Mitchell Edwards, 83, are both hospitalized at EAMC with COVID-19. Though they’re undergoing treatment in different rooms, on Thursday employees brought them together to enjoy lunch, including chocolate cake. A nurse and an MCT wore full PPE gear while serving them.

The couple, who hadn’t seen each other since June 5 when Virginia Edwards was admitted, was given balloons, flowers, decorations, and an anniversary card signed by EAMC employees. Their children and some of their five grandchildren enjoyed the celebration through FaceTime.

EAMC said hospitalizations of patients with a positive case of COVID-19 at its facilities are at its lowest point since May 28, but officials warn this could be the calm before another storm. Calls to 528-SICK have increased in the past week, as have tests and confirmed cases in Lee and Chambers counties, which could mean an increase in hospitalizations in the next 10-14 days.

EAMC is reminding people to wear a mask when out in public, avoid large gatherings, and stay home when possible.