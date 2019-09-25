Couple pledges $1 million towards Sun Prairie Boys and Girls Club project

As the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) prepares to open the doors at its Sun Prairie location in 2020, a couple pledged $1 million for the project.

The donation was announced Wednesday morning.

John and Jo Ellen McKenzie have supported college scholarships for club members through the years. They provided a $100,000 scholarship covering room and board to a club member who is scheduled to graduate from UW-Madison during the 2019-20 school year.

The Sun Prairie project costs $2.9 million dollars. The club will be named the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club pending a vote by the Board of Directors for BGCDC.

The McKenzie's pledge will become the largest one-time individual gift ever given to BGCDC kids for a capital campaign.

BGCDC is hoping to raise the remaining funds through their brick campaign and business sponsorships. Bricks need to be purchased by Oct. 15 in order to be installed at the entrance of the Sun Prairie club. Anyone interested in purchasing a brick can click here.

The Sun Prairie club is hoping to open January 2020.