Couple visiting Madison attacked inside restaurant

A couple was attacked while sitting inside a restaurant during their visit to Madison on Sunday morning.

The two were coming from a church service and were on their way to the airport when they stopped at McDonald's at 2901 Dryden Dr. at 7:33 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

Inside the restaurant, 22-year-old Kejuan T. Hill suddenly attacked the woman seated, punching her multiple times. As her partner came to her aid, Hill brandished a crowbar and struck the man in the head.

The man was able to defend himself. While the two men struggled, an elderly and disabled customer tackled Hill to the ground, according to the Madison Police Department.

As chance would have it, two Madison officers entered McDonald's for coffee and immediately took Hill into custody. The visiting couple were treated for injuries and rushed to the airport.

It is unknown what prompted Hill to attack the couple. Hill was booked into the Dane County Jail for multiple charges and outstanding warrants.