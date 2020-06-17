Eau Claire Co. couple welcomes new baby in unexpected location

Going into labor is stressful enough, but for one local couple, it turned into a story to tell for years to come.

June 10 was a normal morning for Moses Samike and his pregnant fiancé Rhonda Richardson.

"I went for a run, everything was great,” Richardson says.

But normal isn't how Richardson and Samike describe the next morning, June 11, when Richardson went into labor.

"About 2:45 or 3 in the morning, I woke Moses up and told him I think we are going to have to go in soon,” Richardson says.

They called 911, and before they even left their driveway in the Town of Washington...

"We get in the car, start calling, my water broke, he's like I don't know what to do,” Richardson says. “At this point, I said keep going, get to the hospital."

"I don't do well in a situation like this, I get a little frustrated, scared maybe, I don't know, just nervous,” Samike says.

"We were still pretty far away from town and they were asking directions so we're like, no we'll just keep going,” Richardson says.

"The dispatcher kept telling me, hey you need to pull over, you need to pull over,” Samike says.

"Finally we get to state street and we're like we'll stop on State Street and Golf Road,” Richardson says.

After pulling over on the side of the road, Samike says the EMTs showed up at just the right time.

"They pretty much showed up there at just about the right time, because I was pretty much sitting there going, ok I think I'm going to catch the baby,” he says. “The baby was born about 4 in the morning right in the front seat of our Subaru, so that was intense."

The baby girl, Malwa Lee, weighed in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces and the name has a special meaning to Samike.

"We named her after my oldest sister who passed away in August last year,” he says.

And now that things have settled down a little bit, the couple says the baby is healthy and they're feeling much better.

"Much better, the long wait is over."

And their child's birth story is one worth sharing.

