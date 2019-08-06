Couple who beat meth addiction share before-and-after pics

A couple are sharing striking before-and-after photos of themselves showing the difference kicking a serious drug addiction can make.

Brent Walker, 30, and Ashley Walker, 32, of Cleveland, are sharing their story in the hopes of inspiring others with the same struggle.

Brent Walker said he began struggling with addiction at the age of 9 when he stole cigarettes from his parents, was smoking marijuana at age 12, and was doing acid and ecstasy by age 15, according to Inside Edition.

“There’s hope. You don’t have to live that life forever,” Walker said.

He and wife Ashley vowed three years ago to stop using meth – and cut off all their old ties to help reach the goal.

Three years later, the couple say they are still clean, have never been happier, and wish to start a family.