Couple works to reopen historic bed and breakfast in Mazomanie

One local couple is taking on their toughest project yet, by restoring a historic bed and breakfast to its former glory.

The home in the Village of Mazomanie sat vacant for about a year, until an electrician and spa owner took on the renovation. However, for Justin and Jennifer Martinez, preparing to open what they will call the Iron Amethyst Inn, has not come without challenges.

"We looked and we fell in love with it right away," said Jennifer Martinez.

The Martinez family currently live in Middleton, and bought the bed and breakfast in July. This is not their first fixer upper, but they said this is the most work they have ever put into a home.

"We work just about every night until eight, nine o'clock at night after we get home,” she said.

The couple has worked for months to preserve the home, which was constructed in 1865.

“We would like the general public and community be able to come in and experience all the pictures and history of the house,” she said.

The couple is also adding unique touches for their future guests, including a spa and speak easy that will be open to the general public. Each of the five bedrooms people can stay in pay homage to previous owners.

However, woven into the home’s history, is last year’s historic flooding. When the couple bought the home, the basement was completely gutted as a result.

"A lot of the drywall was completely removed because the flood level was extremely high on this level. I think it was over six feet,” Justin Martinez said.

The couple said they did a lot of research and were willing to take on the challenge. While there is still work to be done before they open in mid-Nov., the couple said the home is a perfect fit.

"Growing up as a kid in Milwaukee, I always wanted a cream city mansion. It was my dream, and this is pretty darn close to it,” he said.

The family said they will live in the carriage house outside the bed and breakfast and are still renovating that portion.

NBC15 also spoke with Mazomanie’s village administrator, Peter Huebner. He said he is glad there will be more accommodations for tourists in the area to be able to experience all the village has to offer.