Court: Man properly sentenced despite inaccurate history

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a Milwaukee judge properly sentenced a man to 13 years in prison even though prosecutors gave an inaccurate reading of his criminal history.

Donavinn Coffee pleaded guilty to armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and reckless endangerment in 2016.

Prosecutors mistakenly told Judge Frederick Rosa during Coffee's sentencing hearing that he had been arrested in the past for armed robbery.

Rosa took that into account when handing down the sentence. The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the mistake was harmless, finding Rosa probably would haven given Coffee 13 years regardless given his lengthy criminal record.