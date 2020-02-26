Court: Wisconsin must expunge criminal records from database

An appeals court says the Wisconsin Department of Justice must expunge arrest records from its criminal database if the suspects weren't charged.

Demonta Antonio Hall sued the department in 2017. He alleged the agency wouldn't expunge records of his arrests for weapon possession and sexual assault even though he wasn't charged in either case.

Department officials countered that they had fused Hall's ordinance violation convictions to the file and a person must be cleared of all offenses before the record can be expunged. Wisconsin's 2nd District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that state law requires expungement of both the possession and assault arrests.