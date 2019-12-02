Court finds man guilty for driving car into Beaver Dam Middle School

A judge has found a 22-year-old man guilty after he drove his car into Beaver Dam Middle School last August.

Roy Cortez pleaded no contest and the Dodge County Court found him guilty of one count of operator Flee/Elude Officer-Bodily Harm or Property Damage on Monday.

A criminal complaint states that Cortez was speeding across Beaver Dam after he decided not to stop when police tried to pull him over on Aug. 21.

As he was speeding down a street he suddenly smashed his car into Beaver Dam Middle School.

The crash caused a half a million dollars in damage, school officials say.

During his arraignment last October, Cortez pleaded not guilty to the charge, but has since changed his plea.

Cortez could be fined up to $10,000 and be in prison for 6 years.

Cortez is set to be back in Dodge County Court for his sentencing hearing on Feb. 17.

