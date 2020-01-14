Court hopeful Karofsky raises $227K in second half of 2019

Wisconsin Supreme Court hopeful Jill Karofsky raised about $227,500 over the second half of 2019.

Campaign finance reports detailing activity over the last six months of the year are due to the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday. Karofsky's campaign released her totals on Tuesday.

She raised $227,550 during the last half of the year and $348,600 during all of 2019. She spent $167,328 last year and had $181,275 in the bank as of Dec. 31. Her opponents, Justice Dan Kelly and Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone, have not released their totals yet.