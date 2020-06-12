Court rules phone charging kiosks are illegal gambling

A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that cellphone-charging kiosks that allow users to win or lose money by playing a video game are illegal gambling machines.

The court on Friday upheld rulings from Milwaukee County Circuit Court and the state appeals court that also determined the kiosks, known as "Pow'r Up" machines, to be illegal.

Quick Charge Kiosk operates the kiosks in convenience stores and gas stations throughout the state. The kiosk gives the customer credits to play a video game while their phone is charging.

The court says even though users can play for free, the kiosks are still illegal.

