Court upholds burglary spree conviction of former officer

A state appeals court has upheld the conviction and sentence of a former Waupun police officer convicted in a multi-county burglary spree.

Bradley Young claimed the judge in his case was biased because he failed to disclose he had previously represented one of the victims. But, the appeals court rejected that argument.

WLUK-TV reports Young was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2015 for burglaries and other crimes in seven counties, including Green Lake, Waushara, Waupaca and Fond du Lac.

The court also rejected Young's argument the judge was biased because he was a former law enforcement officer.