A group of spotted cows checked out the home of "Spotted Cow" beer early Monday morning.

According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, they were called to Wis 69 near New Glarus Brewery at 1:23 a.m. for a report of cows in the roadway.

The New Glarus Police Department assisted the sheriff's office in herding the cows to the New Glarus Brewery parking lot.

According to the brewery, the owner was located and the 16 cows are back home safe and sound.