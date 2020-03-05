Crafting event happening at St. Vinny's in Sun Prairie

Break out your crafty side at St. Vinny's in Sun Prairie. They are hosting a crafting event where they have collected all the craft donation items and put them together in one St. Vinny's location in Sun Prairie.

There are seven St. Vincent de Paul thrift store locations in Dane County. The money from the craft items sold in the Sun Prairie store go back to support St. Vinny's programs like their food pantry, free pharmacy, housing and voucher programs. They help over 80,000 people in need in Dane County every year.

The items range from markers, stencils, stamps, hole punchers and much more.

The event goes until March 14 or while supplies last. Check out more information here.